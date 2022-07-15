Susanne “Sue” Jackson
Susanne “Sue” Jackson, 92, of Winchester, VA, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in her home at The Village at Orchard Ridge.
Sue was born in Cleveland, OH, in 1929, the daughter of the late Charles Warner and Emma Lester Seely. She graduated from Laurel High School, received her Associate’s Degree from Bradford Junior College and went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree from Tufts University in Boston, MA. Sue spent her career as a Physical Therapist and retired from the Easter Seal Society in Scranton, PA. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winchester where she sang in the choir and played the hand bells. Sue was a member of various chorales and traveled extensively around the world. She loved to ski, play bridge, golf, tennis, and ping pong. Sue was always very social; enjoyed helping others and was extremely generous and caring. She was the facilitator of the annual family reunions and the anchor of her large family.
She married Thomas Lawrie Jackson Jr. on May 9, 1953, in Cleveland, OH. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2015.
Sue is survived by her five daughters, eleven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, one brother, and one great-grandson.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Light refreshments will follow her celebration of life at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sue’s memory may be made to: Winchester Little Theater, 315 W. Boscawen St, Winchester, VA 22601.
