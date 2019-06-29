Susie Stotler
Susie Stotler gained her angel wings in the late evening hours of June 26, 2019; and there isn’t a soul more deserving. Those who knew her well know that, even at 71 years of age, she had a special kind of innocence about her. She was kind, soft spoken, and soft hearted; yet proved to be one of the strongest people we’ve ever known. She faced her struggles head on with such bravery & courage, while we struggled to face them ourselves.
Susie was born on August 27, 1947 in Berkeley Springs, WV to Claude & Betsy Stotler. She attended Berkeley Springs High School. She retired from Valley Health after 26 years. Susie married James “Jimmy” Williams on May 29, 1965. Jimmy preceded her in death. She is survived by their four children, Jeff (Sheila); Dana (Dave); Heidi (Chris); and Samm (James). She married Ralph Stotler on March 21, 2009. We will forever be grateful for his unwavering love, support & care for her. Susie is also survived by 6 grandchildren; a brother, Ronnie Wayne; 3 sisters, Lucy, Phyllis & Jenny; and numerous nieces & nephews. In addition to her first husband, she is preceded in death by her mother, Betsy; her father, Claude; sister, Carol Ann; and brother, Roger.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 30th at Phelps Funeral Home, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 1st at Phelps Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ada Ambrose officiating. Her final resting place will be at Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church cemetery in Frederick County, VA.
Casket bearers will be James Bennett, David Grove, Christopher Jenkins, Joshua Williams, Erik Williams and Joshua Heflin.
Susie will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandma, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and so much more. To know & to love her was a privilege & an honor. To have her in our lives was a blessing.
Memorial contributions can be made to:
Amyloidosis Foundation-www.amyloidosis.org or Hospice of the Panhandle-www.hospiceotp.org.
