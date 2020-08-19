DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Showers early, then partly cloudy for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 19, 2020 @ 6:55 am
SuzAnn Sloop Sitar, 78, of Romney, WV passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
For complete obituary please visit www.shafferfuneral.com or direct inquiries to Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney, WV 304.822.3511
