Suzanne L. “Sue” Webb
Suzanne L. Webb, 83, of Berryville, VA, loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, went to her final rest, peacefully on March 21, 2022, at home.
Born on August 13, 1938, in Nanty-Glo, PA, Sue was the daughter of the late Joseph Lee Tripp, Sr. and Ruth Ann Carnahan Tripp.
In addition to taking care of her family, Sue worked as an administrative assistant in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia until she retired in 1997. She took great joy in spending time with her family and friends, especially grandchildren and other young people. Sue was an active member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church; the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association; and the Light and Lively Red Hatters of Winchester, VA. She also enjoyed bowling and monthly gatherings to play Bunco.
Those remaining to celebrate Sue’s life include her husband of 59 years, Wayne E. Webb, and three children: Randy Webb, husband of Cyndi, of Leesburg, VA, Joe Webb, husband of Kerin, of Ashburn, VA, and Mary Webb of Ashburn, VA; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two sisters Margaret Bateman of Hummelstown, PA, and Bess Bartoletti, wife of Philip, of Emporium, PA; and a brother, Robert C. Tripp, husband of Roseann, of Summerhill, PA.
Sue has gone to join her parents, three brothers Joseph Lee Tripp, Jr., Harry J. Tripp, and William E. Tripp; a sister, Melinda F. Rolls; and her daughter Carol Webb Ankers.
A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 210 East Main Street, Berryville, VA 22611 on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 12 PM, Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 11 AM to 12 PM. There will be a light lunch after the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of these organizations that were dear to Sue: The Lamb Center, www.thelambcenter.org , P.O. Box 1385, Fairfax, VA 22038-1385; The Winchester Salvation Army, www.salvationarmy
corps , P.O. Box 2745, Winchester, VA 22604 or Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, www.dmumc.org , 210 East Main Street, Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com .
