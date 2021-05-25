Suzanne Marie Keedy, 63, of Baker, WV passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Sue was born in 1958 in York, ME to the late Clyde and Shirley Dorr. She was a graduate of Beaufort High School in Beaufort, SC. Sue worked as a pharmacy technician for CVS Pharmacy and volunteered for charities that helped dogs.
She married Eugene Wayne Keedy on December 24, 1975 in Paris Island, SC.
Surviving are her sons, Zack Keedy (Patty) of Stephens City and Jesse Keedy of Brookville, PA, grandchildren, Morgan Keedy, Zoey Keedy, Peyton Keedy and Brody Keedy; sister, Jerrie Smith (Gordon).
Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Shirley Dorr, sister Debbie Anderson and brother, Timothy Dorr.
All services for Sue will be private.
Memorial contributions in Sue's memory can be made to: Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.