Suzanne O. McMurtry “Sue”
Suzanne O. McMurtry, 83, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, peacefully at her home.
Sue was born on January 1, 1939, in Jamestown, NY, the daughter of the late Roy Olson and Florine Anderson Olson Fisher. She graduated from Alfred College in New York with an Associate’s Degree in Accounting. Sue worked as a CPA and retired as President of Computerland, the family business. She attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Sue was a member of Winchester Country Club. She enjoyed playing bridge, bingo and was a champion golfer who won three club championships. Sue lived all over the United States including: Lancaster, OH, Boston, MA, Corning, NY, Bakersfield, CA, Rochester, NY, Frankfort, IL, Raleigh, NC, and Winchester, VA.
Sue met the love of her life, Everett McMurtry, in 1956 and they were married in Buffalo, NY, on April 8, 1961.
She is survived by her husband; daughter, Kirsten McMurtry (Marcie); sons, Eric McMurtry (Holly) and Matthew McMurtry (Julie), and three grandchildren, Lindsay, Suzanne and Cosette.
Sue was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
A memorial service for Sue will be held at a later date. Please check Omps website or block ad for service updates.
