Sybil C. Hardware
Sybil C. Hardware, 88, of Winchester, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Mrs. Hardware was born March 4, 1932 in Chalky Hill, Jamaica; the daughter of Timothy and Irene Hayden Wilson. She had been a school teacher in Jamaica. She retired from National Fruit, Inc. She was a member of Winchester Church of God. She loved to knit and crochet, making gifts for those she loved.
She married Gladstone A. Hardware on October 26, 1956 in St. Ann, Jamaica. Mr. Hardware preceded her in death on December 17, 2008.
She is survived by her children, Adelaide Hardware of Winchester, Denrowe Hardware of Winchester, Leighton Hardware of Centreville, VA, Sharon Palmer of Winchester, Michael Hardware of Chambersburg, PA, Joel Hardware of Greenville, NC, and Dian Hardware of Winchester; a sister Cynthia Fullerton of Jamaica; sixteen grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Hardware; five brothers; and four sisters.
Friends may call on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
Funeral services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.