Sylvester Hamilton Brisco, Sr.
Sylvester Hamilton Brisco, Sr., 90, of Berryville, Virginia, died Friday, July 17, 2020 in Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, West Virginia.
Mr. Brisco was born September 1, 1929 in Amissville, Virginia, son of the late Leroy Brisco and Bertha Carry Brisco.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he held the rank of Sergeant and served during the Korean War. He later worked as a courier for the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers.
He was a member of Victory Church in Winchester, Virginia.
He married Mary Elizabeth Brisco on October 25, 1953 in White Post, Virginia. Mrs. Brisco preceded him in death on August 2, 2013.
Surviving are five children, Sylvester “Sly” H. Brisco, Jr. of Boyce, VA, Patricia Brisco Banks of Orlando, FL, Charles Anthony Brisco of Madison, TN, Sandra E. Brisco of St. Cloud, FL, and Kevin “Bucky” Lee Brisco of Orlando, FL; and one grandchild Elliott B. Banks.
Two Sisters Louvenia Ross of Middletown, VA & Julia Smith of Berryville, VA. Two Bother’s Robert Brisco & William “Billy” Brisco deceased. A host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
