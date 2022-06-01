Sylvia Ellen Taylor
Sylvia Ellen Taylor, 93, of Winchester, VA, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Sylvia was born in 1929 in Sarasota, FL, the daughter of the late Raymond and Pearl Rawls. A University of Miami graduate, Sylvia relocated from South Florida to New York City in the early 1950s for a new career opportunity. She worked in the FBI’s administrative pool in Manhattan, where she met her future husband, Bob. They married in Coral Cables, FL, in 1955. She enjoyed her time in New York and always lit up when talking about her life in the city. Sylvia and Bob eventually transferred to the DC area and raised their children in Northern VA before returning to Winchester in retirement. Sylvia was a stylish, smart and strong woman who adored her family, including many granddogs, over the years. She also loved following the stock market, plants, beautiful flowers and the warm sunshine at the beach.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Susan Taylor Jones of Leesburg, VA, and Robert E. Taylor Jr. and wife Maria of Columbia, MD; grandchildren, Alina and Nataliya Taylor.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Frank Jones; sister, Audrey Hosmer, and brother, Kenneth Pawls.
A memorial service is anticipated later this year.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Winchester American Red Cross or the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties.
