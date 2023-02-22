Sylvia Marie Ford McDonald
Sylvia Marie Ford McDonald entered her heavenly home on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 94 years of age. The daughter of James and Blanche Ford, Sylvia was born on July 18, 1928, in Winchester, Virginia. She graduated from John Handley High School. She was wed to Albert Adam McDonald on July 3, 1949, in Hagerstown, Maryland. They celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Sylvia worked for a short time at Elsie Kaye, a women’s clothing store, and her love for sewing, making clothes, blankets, quilts, and other articles became a joy for her throughout her life. She blessed many people with her handiwork.
Moving from Winchester to Albert’s farm took her to Middle Road and to what is known as the Buffalo Marsh area. Sylvia worked on the farm in the peach and apple orchards. She loved her flowers, especially her violets. She also loved gardening, canning fruits and vegetables, and making wonderful fruit pies and homemade ice cream. She gave away much of her fruits and vegetables to family and friends and was very generous to many who were in need.
Sylvia loved her pets, having many dogs and cats over the years, to include Bud and Babe. One of her anniversary gifts, George the Goat, became the talk of the area for a season. She adopted Bird the Emu after finding him wandering around the area.
Sylvia loved God, her church and church family at Church of Christ at Mountain View. She sang in the choir and participated in many church activities. Albert and Sylvia were both very influential in many people coming to faith in Jesus Christ. From the old church on the corner to the new church on the hill on Route 11, they were big supporters of the church all their lives.
Sylvia is predeceased by husband Albert, daughter Nancy Heimberger and her son-in-law Ronnie Heimberger. She is survived by her son, Douglas McDonald and his wife Sherry, Danny McDonald and his wife Beverly and Willetta Marie McDonald Sours and her husband Dennis. She has 12 grandchildren and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 25 at the Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester, VA, with visitation at 10:00 am and the Service at 11:00 am. A brief graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery in Stephens City, to be followed by a reception back at the church.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Church of Christ at Mountain View, Winchester, VA 22602, the Winchester Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Rd, Winchester, VA 22603 or Kelsey’s Missions at 1407 Collingwood Rd, Alexandria, VA, 22308.
