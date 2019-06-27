Sylvia S. Byrne, age 82, of Bunker Hill, WV passed away quietly in her home on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1937 in Loudoun County, VA to the late William Franklin and Elsie Lee (Walker) Swain.
Sylvia was the beloved wife of the late Keith K. Byrne, Mom to Phyllis Kephart and her husband Allen and Kelly Byrne, Nannie to Bailey Ewing, Grandma Sissy to Lindsey and Jared Wangsgard and their sons Jared, Joel and Jasper. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Royston Funeral Home, 106 E. Washington Street, Middleburg, VA, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Daniel Breidenbaugh officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. at the City of Fairfax Cemetery, 10567 Main Street, Fairfax, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV 25403.
Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Middleburg, VA.
