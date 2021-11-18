Tammi J. Settle Gries of Winchester passed away from this earth on Monday, November 14, 2021, at the age of 63.
Tammi was born in Clarke County, the daughter of the late Benjamin F. Settle and Phyllis P. Settle. She is survived by her sister, Terri Settle of Stephens City; uncle Kenneth Pine Jr. of Stephens City and Aunt Madeline Bouton of Tuscon, Arizona. Tammi attended Clarke County High School, Class of 1977. She lived nearly 30 years in Anaheim, California, where she completed numerous Microsoft certifications and worked in banking and computer technology - if she wasn’t camping or on a fishing cruise.
Tammi returned to the area in 2015. She has been employed with Poplar Healthcare at Shenandoah Urology Specialists as a medical lab tech. Tammi greatly enjoyed her colleagues and her patients. She never met a stranger. The passion of Tammi’s life was dogs. Many years ago, she operated a mobile grooming service; she never met a dog she didn’t instantly love. She was devoted to her 10- year-old Bullie rescue, Bryndal. Godspeed Tammi. You will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local SPCA or a local animal shelter.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 4pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Keith Ritchie of Macedonia United Methodist Church.
