Tammie Joe Stevers
Tammie Joe Stevers, 58, of Berkeley Springs, WV died Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
She was born October 18, 1962 in Old Town Maryland, the daughter of Luther and Patricia Kinser Fink.
She was married to Marcus L. Stevers for 25 years.
Professionally, she was a bank teller for BB &T in Winchester. In her spare time enjoyed going to yard sales, shopping, gardening and canning.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her children, Tracie Clawson and her husband Charles of Middletown; David Stevers of Martinsburg, WV; Mary Dunn and her husband Robert of Berkeley Springs, WV; a brother Thomas Fink and his wife Kathy of Wardensville, WV; and grandchildren , Caraline, Charlie and Jack Clawson, Marcus Stevers and Alice Dunn.
Services will be private.
