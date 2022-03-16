Tammy Bowman Keller
Tammy Bowman Keller, 53, of Hedgesville, WV, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Tammy was born September 28, 1968, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Allen and Betty Hoover Bowman. She was an avid bingo and paint night attendee. She enjoyed shopping for antiques and going to wineries. She was loved by so many people and will be greatly missed in our community.
Along with her loving husband, Mark E. Keller, Tammy is survived by her daughter, Kaylan Puffinberger (Billy); stepchildren, Sara Ecker (Brett), Colleen Hails, Emily Rice (Jeremy), Karlee Berryman (Christian), Matthew Keller (Ally), Bethany O’Neal (Hunter), and Chloe Keller; grandchildren, Abel, Brendan, Daniel, Elizabeth, Ella, Jackson, Kaden, Keira, Killian, Koda, Luke, Oliver, and Ronan; brother, Mark Bowman, and sister, Lois “Ann” Westfall.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 18, 2022, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 1:00pm at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
