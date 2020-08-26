Tammy Elaine (Byram) Long “Chuckie”
Tammy Elaine “Chuckie” (Byram) Long, 59, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Tammy was born in 1960 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, daughter of Harry and Janet Byram and Dorothy Smith. She was a lover of nature who enjoyed the outdoors.
She married Mark Alan Long on October 10, 2003 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with her parents and her husband is a daughter, Shannon Louise Homer and a son, Ronald Anderson, both of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Serenity Clark, Skylar, Heaven, and Nevaeh Anderson, and Xavier Homer; sisters, Elizabeth Ann Walls and Kandy Byram, both of Winchester, Virginia and Betty Ritter of Capon Bridge, West Virginia; and a brother, Allen Lee Byram of Winchester, Virginia.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. All other services will be private.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.