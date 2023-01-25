Tammy Fay (Foltz) Enns
Tammy Fay (Foltz) Enns, 57, of Clear Brook, VA, passed away Sunday January 15, 2023, with her daughters by her side at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center. She was born December 28, 1965, in Winchester, daughter of Louis Foltz and the late Fay (Smith) Genteel. Her husband, Kevin LeRoy Enns, whom she married on September 12, 1987, preceded her in death in 2015. Tammy is survived by her daughters, Carlie Enns, Kelsie Enns Bauserman (Cameron), Kristen Enns and Carmen Enns; her sister, Teresa Williams; two brothers, Daniel Foltz and Jeff Foltz (Penny); many nieces and nephews; her stepmother, Beverly Foltz; and her stepbrother, Ed Seal.
Tammy was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1984, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and her Master’s Degree in Business Administration with a specialization in acquisitions from Strayer University. She was employed as a Contracting Officer for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
Tammy had a passion for serving the Lord and she spent much of her life ministering to others. Her ministry began in her teenage years by assisting in the Youth Organization, where she provided leadership in many areas including: planning and hosting activities and visiting and sharing the Lord’s Love with all she met. As she grew in the Lord, she continued to share her gifts and talents with the congregation at large. Tammy was an active founding member of Connections Community Church in Inwood, WV. In her spare time, Tammy enjoyed sewing and crafting, scrapbooking, playing games, building puzzles, cooking and above all else spending time with her daughters.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Connections Community Church, 303 True Apple Way, Inwood, WV 25428 with Elders Tim Butler, Rich Sherard and David Crites officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tammy to: Connections Community Church, 303 True Apple Way, Inwood, WV 25428 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or to the Winchester Medical Center Cancer Center, 400 Campus Boulevard, Winchester, VA 22601.
