Tammy Hutzell Hicks
Tammy Hutzell Hicks, 56, of Winchester, VA passed away on December 8, 2020, at home with a friend.
Tammy was born in Somerset, PA to Walter and Mary Ellen Hutzell in 1964 and attended school in Conemough Township. Tammy married Jon L. Hicks on December 14, 1989 in Johnstown, PA.
Tammy had a smile that could melt steel. She loved living and even more so, loved her four children and six grandchildren. She was so incredibly proud to be a Gammy. Her passion had always been cats. She would tell the story of when she was a baby and the family cat always sleeping with her. Tammy recently welcomed a new kitten into her home and was passionately in love with the little baby. She will be missed by all.
Tammy is survived by her father, Walter; husband, Jon; children, Michael W. Barta and wife, Katy, Heather Elizabeth Barta and husband, Jeff Howell, Forrest Lee Hicks, Parker Sloan Hicks, and Tawny Cortese; sister, Donna Cordaro; grandchildren, Logan, Hayden, and Maddison Howell, Elyza and Anniston Barta; and her four-legged children, Maine Coons Baybee, Simba, Beaucerons Arya, and Nytro.
Tammy was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ellen Hutzell and grandson, Declan Michael Barta.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no services are currently planned.
