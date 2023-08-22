Tammy Louise Fisher Cecil Tammy Louise Fisher Cecil, 59, of Fort Valley, VA passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at her home. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 12:00pm at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastor John Senters will officiate. Burial will follow at Isaiah Clem Cemetery in Fort Valley.
Mrs. Cecil was born April 14, 1964, in Winchester, VA to the late Harold C. “Pete” and Joy Ruchtie Fisher. She was a 1982 graduate of Central High School and a member of Zion Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Clark Shelton.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Cecil; daughter, Megan Shelton (Zach Gladden) of Bunker Hill; stepdaughter, Rachel Dotson (Derrick) of Fort Valley; stepson, Zach Cecil of Colorado; brother, Harold Fisher (Jaree) of Arkansas; sister, Cathy Fisher of Spotsylvania; grandchildren, Liam Crouse, Cohen Cernoch, Thatcher Cernoch, Ruby Shelton-Gladden, Reid Shelton-Gladden, Carter Dotson, Eli Dotson, Titus Dotson; nephew, James Fisher; and niece, Lillie Fisher.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Ben Cecil, Frank Cecil, Wyatt Cecil, Derrick Dotson, Zach Gladden, and Chip Hepner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Cecil’s name to Faith Lutheran Church, 4260 Fort Valley Rd., Fort Valley, VA 22652.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.