Tammy Lynn Corbin, 49, of Winchester, VA passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born on July 25, 1969 in Winchester, VA, she was the daughter of William Corbin and Shelia McDonald Corbin of Augusta, WV.
Along with her parents, she is survived by a special friend, Kevin Synovac.
She was a member of Hope Christian Church, Augusta, WV.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, WV with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, WV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
