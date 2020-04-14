Tammy Marie Johnson, 56, of Summit Point, WV passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long and courageous battle with Huntington’s disease, Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her residence. Born June 10, 1963 in Winchester, VA, she was the daughter of Joyce Drish Pifer and the late Francis Eugene Pifer. Tammy was a graduate of Jefferson High School, class of 1981. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be missed by family, friends and sisters and brothers of Christ. She was a lifelong member of Summit Point Baptist Church, where she was pianist, Sunday school teacher, vacation Bible school teacher, choir member and the men’s choir director. Tammy was known for her kindness, thoughtfulness, cheerfulness as well as her never-give-up attitude as she fought this disease. Tammy loved the Lord, singing, Christmas and the beach. In addition to her mother, Joyce, she is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Donald G. Johnson, one son, Aaron B. Johnson granddaughter, Alana K. Johnson, sister, Sarah Pifer, brother, Gene Pifer, and nephews, Desmond Shiflett and Deion Brooks. There will be a private service and a private burial at Pleasant View Memory Gardens. A public funeral service will be scheduled and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Summit Point Baptist Church, P.O. Box 125, Summit Point, WV. 25446 Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfunerlhome.com
