Tanya "Shelly" Valdez, age 49, passed away on October 21st, 2019 while living with her daughters in Highlands Ranch, CO. She was born on December 30, 1970 in Fairfax, VA to Bonnie Gabbert and Donnie Cosner.
She received her Bachelor's degree in Psychology with a baby in tow, later receiving her MBA in Finance after having her second daughter in 1998, and was just shy of her thesis to receive her PhD in Business, as she had a passion for continuing her education.
Shelly loved to crochet and would make quilts for those dear to her, often taking many months of loving care into each stitch. She also sought adventure across the country, traveling with her family to many haunted houses and amusement parks. She was fiercely devoted to her daughters and was there to attend every color guard competition, karate tournament, and many school events.
Daughter to her deceased father, Donnie Cosner, and to her surviving mother and step-father, Bonnie and Paul Gabbert. Caring sister to Tabitha "Mindy" Cucciardo, Corey Gabbert, and Stacey Smith. Adoring mother to her two daughters, Tera and Taylor Sakisat, and her much loved service dog, Snow (named after her favorite Game of Thrones character) and doting Auntie to her nieces and nephews.
Shelly was cremated in Highlands Ranch, CO, but a very small and informal memorial service with her remains will be held at Jim Barnett Park in the Lord Fairfax Room, located in Winchester, VA, where she lived most of her adult life. This will be held Saturday, November 30th, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, her family would like to ask people to donate to Freedom Service Dogs of America, in her honor.
