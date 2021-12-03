Tara Devi Lal, 85, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at her home.
Tara was born in 1936 in Punjab, India, to the late Sundar Das and Radha Devi.
She married Gulzari Lal on May 15, 1950.
Tara is survived by her daughter, Savita Kumari (Ravi) of Winchester, Virginia; her sons, Shiv Kumar (Sunita) of Winchester, Virginia, and Charan Lal (Priti) of Luray, Virginia; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Channo Kaur and Puro Kaur.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2019.
A service will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
