Ted A. Braithwaite
Ted Avanell Braithwaite, 79, of Lehew, WV died on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Ted was born on December 8, 1941 in Lehew, WV, the son of the late Kenneth A. and Louise C. “Maggie” LaFollette Braithwaite. He was a 1959 graduate of Capon Bridge High School, worked for Rubbermaid Corp. in Winchester, VA for 37 years, owned & operated Capon Service Center in Yellow Spring, WV for 10 years and a patient transporter for Winchester Medical Center for six years. He attended Shiloh United Methodist Church in Lehew, a member of the Capon Valley Rod & Gun Club in Yellow Spring, WV and Loyal Order of Moose #1283 & Eagles Club #824 both in Winchester, VA. Ted loved to hunt, fish, NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt and spending time with friends & family.
Ted married Paula Sue Knisley Braithwaite on January 28, 1963.
Surviving with his wife of nearly 58 years is a son: Todd A. Braithwaite (Yvonne) of Winchester, VA; two daughters: Terri L. Kees (Kenny) of Lehew, WV; Tonya Sue Braithwaite (Jerry) of Kearneysville, WV; two sisters: Linda Frye of Petersburg, WV; Kay Lepley of Capon Bridge, WV; seven grandchildren: Sean, Brittany, Nicholas, Trey, Megan, Reece & Peyton and seven great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 4-7 PM. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
A private graveside service will be held in the Shiloh Cemetery in High View, WV. Officiating will be Pastor Rob Lovett.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Capon Valley Rod & Gun Club, PO Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
