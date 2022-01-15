Tereaka Bartee of Dayton,Md. was a caring mother, daughter, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on January 11, 2022 at age 57.
She is survived by her two daughters that she loved with her entire heart, Shady Stocker (Nathan Stocker) and Tori Bartee (Michael Brumbles), her brothers Chance Bartee (Tammie Bartee) and William Bartee, Jr. as well as her grandsons, Braxton Stocker and Declan Stocker and her nieces and nephews, William Bartee, III, William Bartee IV, Chance Bartee, Shane Bartee, Kaycie Bartee & Savannah Bartee as well as numerous family and friends that loved her for exactly who she was. She is predeceased by her father William Bartee, her mother JoAnn Bartee and her brother Fallon Bartee.
She had a good soul, she was great person with a great sense of humor. We will all miss her more than words can say.
Private services will be held.
