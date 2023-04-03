Teresa A. Cangiano-Klimm
Teresa A. Cangiano-Klimm, 67, of Middletown, VA died Friday, March 24, 2023 at her home.
Tess was the first baby born at the Military Hospital in Madrid, Spain on October 6, 1955; the daughter of the late Gennaro and Dorothy Nell Hoover Cangiano. After graduation from the University of Virginia, Tess earned her real estate license in 1989 and founded her brokerage firm – Dominion Real Estate Associates in 2002. During this time, Tess helped generations of families find their perfect homes. Through the years, she was always very passionate about her community. Her enthusiasm and dedication was recognized when she was awarded Citizen of the Year in 2015 for the town of Middletown. She was a member of the Middletown Town Council in 2003; she was the president of the Middletown Heritage Society, and a member of Colonial Garden Club, National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century, NSDAR Fort Loudoun Chapter, Spurmont Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Chamber of Commerce.
Tess married Jeff Klimm on May 6, 1986 at Walney Mill in Chantilly, Virginia.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, and her sister Sally Guarino of Nellysford, VA, her brother Dominick Cangiano and his wife Kate of Agoura Hills, CA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Belle Grove in Middletown Va. on May 3, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.