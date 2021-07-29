Teresa Ann (Pence) Travers
Teresa Ann (nee Pence) Travers, 63, of Inwood, WV, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Stephens City, Virginia.
Teresa was born September 25, 1957 in Woodstock, VA to the late Jack Paul and Maxine Lloyd Pence. She was a graduate of Central High School in Woodstock, VA, Class of 1976. She went on to attend Lord Fairfax Community College. Teresa had worked as an Insurance Agent and was a member of Arden United Methodist Church.
Teresa married Timothy Mark Travers on August 7, 1977 in Edinburg, VA. She and Tim were active members in the Shenandoah Valley Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America and Shenandoah Valley Steam and Gas Engine Association. She was a beloved Duke Basketball fan and enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially at the beach.
Teresa is survived by her husband Timothy; her son Christopher Mark Travers and wife Laura; grandchildren, Ashlyn and Creighton Travers; sister, Carol K. Hoover and brother Robert Pence; nieces and nephews, JD Fadley, Darolyn Frye, Jackson, Taylor, Sydnee, Addison, Dyson and Dawson Pence.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Teresa’s memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, American Cancer Society, 124 Park St. SE, Vienna, VA 22108 or Arden United Methodist Church, 4465 Arden Nollville Rd, Martinsburg, WV 25403.
