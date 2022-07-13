Teresa “Terri” Carole Nicholson
Teresa Carole Nicholson, 73, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home.
Terri was born in 1949 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Richard and Leona Nicholson. She graduated from James Wood High School and retired from the federal government in 2015. Terri loved making her home a cozy, inviting spot where everyone felt at home, the beach, especially the Outer Banks, and traveling with her daughter, Stacey. She loved all animals especially her precious Tootsie Anne.
She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Smallwood (Craig Seal) of Winchester, VA; grandson Thomas Seal of Houston, TX; her brother, Richard L. Nicholson of Winchester, VA, and many more family members and friends, too many to list.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Terri at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Terri to: Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA 22603 or a charity of your choice.
