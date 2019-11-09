Terrence "Terry" Tierney, age 74, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Terry was born on December 25, 1944, in Appleton, Wisconsin, the son of the late Cyril J. and Rena (Remmel) Tierney.
He held numerous roles with Rich Products, lastly as a management consultant, prior to retiring in 2013. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Winchester Rotary Club and the United Way.
Terry loved playing golf at Rock Harbor, where he was a member, and had a passion for volunteering. He frequently served with a soup kitchen, has rung Christmas bells for the Salvation Army, and had a special love for Camp Fantastic, a weeklong adventure for children with cancer. He traveled extensively and cherished exploring Ireland with his wife and Disney World with his children and grandchildren.
Terry married Victoria "Vicki" Visocky on April 20, 1968, in New London, Wisconsin.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Shawn Gerardo (Francisco) of Mt. Airy, Maryland; two sons, Scott Tierney (Stephanie) of Stephens City, Virginia, and Trevor Tierney (Nicole Killmer) of Stephenson, Virginia; six grandchildren, Corey Tierney (Sierra Stevens), Megan Tierney, Alissa Tierney, and Connor Patrick Tierney, all of Stephens City, Virginia, and Alex and Rowan Gerardo of Mt. Airy, Maryland.
Terry was part of a huge, loving family that includes six siblings: John "Pat" Tierney (Janice), Thomas "Mike" Tierney (Eva Biering), Robert "Bob" Tierney (Audrey), Richard "Dick" Tierney (Barbara), Dennis "Denny" Tierney (Jeannie), and Linda Buss (Mike). He also had numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12. A visitation and luncheon will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's name can be made to Special Love (Camp Fantastic) by visiting specialove.org/donate.
View the obituary and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
