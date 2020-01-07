Terrence “Terry” Walters, 82, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Walters was born in 1937 in Glen Rogers, West Virginia, the son of the late Clyde W. Walters and Enfield Vaden Walters. He was a graduate of Glen Rogers High School. Mr. Walters was a veteran having served in the US Air Force. He was a Quality Assurance Specialist with the Department of Defense. He was also a driver for Miller Honda. Terry was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing golf. Terry was known as a “jokester” and “prankster”. He loved to sing in his younger years. Terry was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Mr. Walters married Darla Jean Canada on September 22, 1962 in Arlington, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are his sons, T. Scott Walters of Tallassee, Alabama and Brian W. Walters, (Ashley) of Stephens City, Virginia; Grandchildren Mindy Sue Self, (Jonathan Boyd) of Winchester, Virginia, Ashley M. Harkins, (Josh) of Centreville, Virginia, Damien Smith, Cameron W. Walters and Evan Walters all of Stephens City, Virginia and three great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Darla Michele Walters, and a brother, Lionel Walters.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2581 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, VA 22603 with Pastor Howard Caldwell, Bob Johnson, and Pastor Steve Reynolds officiating. Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Terry’s name to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2581 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
