Terry Eugene Ramey
Terry, 69, of Winchester, VA, passed way on Thursday, Oct. 22 at Winchester Medical Center. Terry was born Oct. 1, 1951 in Winchester, VA.
Terry is proceeded in death by his parents, Robert Ramey and Hester Dodson Ramey and 1 sister, Bonnie Jackson.
Surviving is his loving wife Charlotte Smith Ramey of Winchester, VA; 1 sister, Shelva Arnold of VA; 2 daughters, Crystalle Ramey of NC and Natasha Ramey of Middletown VA; 2 step children, Leah Smith and C.G Smith both of West Virginia; 2 granddaughters, Meranda Smoot and Adrianna Ramey; 2 great grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren.
Terry owned his own masonry business until 2010. He was a member of the Winchester Eagles 824. He loved playing Texas Hold’em and he loved our dog precious she was his baby. We will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.
