Terry Joseph “Rock” Arnold
Terry Joseph “Rock” Arnold, 67, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his residence.
Terry was born in 1954, in Winchester, Virginia the son of the late Clifton J. and Carrie V. Arnold. He was a graduate of James Wood High School Class of 1972. Terry was retired from Kingsdown Inc. Terry loved Nascar, his favorite driver was Bill Elliott. He liked to garden with his family and loved going to Ocean City, Maryland.
Surviving is a son, Nathan Arnold; grandchildren, Kylie, Chloe and Noah Arnold; brother, David Arnold.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 7:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Evangelist David Whitacre officiating.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions made be made in Terry’s memory to Eternal Life Ministries, C/O Evangelist David Whitacre, P.O. Box 162, Inwood, WV 25428
Arrangements being made at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
