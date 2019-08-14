Terry Lee Apfel, 62, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Apfel was born in 1957, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of LeRoy Lawrence Apfel, of Milwaukee, and the late Janet Marie Apfel. He was a graduate of James Madison High School in Milwaukee.
Mr. Apfel was employed as a Sales Specialist at Lowes at Rutherford Crossing in Frederick County, Virginia and previously worked as a Supervisor at Kohl’s Distribution Center. He was involved with the Boy Scouts for many years, including involvement in Indian Dancing and Badger Trails. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed gardening and was good at fixing things around the house.
He married Linda Ruth Nelson on May 16, 1981, in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Surviving with his wife of 38 years and his father is his son, Jonathan Apfel (Amber) of Winchester, Virginia; step-sons, James Jones (Barbara) of Big Ben, Wisconsin and Robert Jones (Kelly) of Muskego, Wisconsin; step-daughter, Cynthia Bertelsen (Cory) of Big Bend, Wisconsin; three grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren; eight step-great grandchildren; and his brothers, Kevin Apfel (Donna) of Eagle, Wisconsin and Brian Apfel of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Mr. Apfel is preceded in death by his mother, Janet Marie Apfel.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with open sharing to celebrate Terry’s life at 7:30 PM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, September 8th, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. at United Senior Center, 4514 W. Forest Home Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A dinner will follow the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Terry to Badger Trails, Inc., via their website at www.badgertrails.org.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.