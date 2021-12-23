Terry Lee Bishop was born on April 3, 1946, in Camargo, OK to Gaither Elvernest and Millie Mae (Leonard) Bishop. He passed away on December 18, 2021, in Oklahoma City, OK at the age of 75. He graduated from Camargo High School as Valedictorian of his graduating class of 1964. He married Barbara Baker in April of 1965. He attended SWOSU in Weatherford. They moved to Woodward where they owned and operated a service station, then later owned and operated Phillips 66 Station in Butler. While in Butler, Terry started Bishop Fertilizer, which eventually moved to Thomas. He married Donna Challis on April 30, 1976 in Wichita Falls, TX. They moved to Colorado to work for his Uncle Gene in construction before moving back to Oklahoma in 1977. They lived in Moore and Terry worked for Moore Metal Building Systems Company as a partner. In 1987, he owned and operated alongside Kim and Randy, Terry’s Kwik Change. In the summer of 1988, they moved to Virginia where they owned and operated Valley Building Systems Inc. until 2009. In 2009, they moved to Oklahoma City, where they lived until Donna’s passing, then Terry moved to Hinton. Terry was a member of the Moose Lodge #2483, member of the Church of Christ at Mtn. View in Winchester, VA. He was baptized as a child. Terry loved to fish, cook steaks, coach Jenny B. in softball, play blackjack, travel to Vegas, Tunica, and Atlantic City.
Survivors include: his children, Kim Whitson and husband Randy of Norman, OK, Brett Bishop and wife Kim of Arapaho, OK, Tammy Taylor and husband Danny of Hinton, OK, and Jenny Brannan and husband Chris of Winchester, VA; his grandchildren, Rebecca Whitson of Norman, OK, Shelby Cole and husband Cody of OKC,OK, Ashlee Bishop of Jersey City, NJ, Kyle Whitson and wife Miranda of Norman, OK, Allison Bishop of OKC,OK, Addison and Amanda Taylor of Hinton, OK, Aydan, Logan, and Carlee Brannan of Winchester, VA; his great- grandchildren, Millie and Mia Cole, and Emmersyn Whitson; his significant other, Brenda Smith of Hinton, OK; his sister, Donna Bishop Clem and husband Oran of Clinton, OK; his aunt, Polly Leonard of Denver, CO, as well as nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Gaither and Millie Bishop, his wife Donna Bishop, his sisters, Sandra Burtis and Joanne Turner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hinton Cemetery Fund, PO BOX 163, Hinton, OK 73047
Services: First Christian Church, Thursday, 10:00 AM, December 23, 2021, Hinton, OK
Officiating: Rev. Eric Cox
Burial: Hinton Cemetery, Hinton, OK
Services entrusted to Turner Funeral Home, Hinton, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to the family at turnerfuneralhomes@gmail.com, turnerfh.net, or you can find us on facebook.com (Turner Funeral Homes).
