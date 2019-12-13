Terry Lee Frye, 67, passed away December 11, 2019, in Winchester, Virginia. He was born in Winchester June 13, 1952, son of Alfred Hinkle and Dorothy Irene Crosen Frye. He was preceded in death by his parents, his adopted parents Wesley Obed and Frances Preffitt Crisman, and his brother Gary Frye.
He is survived by David Look, his partner of 43 years. He is also survived by his sisters Linda Hepner and Debra (Marvin) Messick, and brother Larry (Teresa) Frye, Sr.; 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 grand nieces, 4 grand nephews, 1 great grand niece, 4 great grand nephews, and 1 step great grand niece.
Terry worked for Band-Type Company in Winchester and quickly rose to Assistant Manager. He helped move Band-Type to Knoxville, Tennessee.
Terry moved to Washington, DC, in 1976 where he worked as a teller for Perpetual Savings and Loan and the National Bank of Washington, clerk at the Eastern Produce Market, restaurant manager of Wild Oats Restaurant, clerk of Voorhees's Optical Company, staff of the Eagle Bar and Grill, and Vice President of the Federal Railway Employees' Credit Union. He often worked two jobs to afford to live in DC. In 1995 Frances Crisman sold her house in Winchester and he sold his house on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, and together they purchased a home in Winchester. In 2004 they moved from Brandon Dr. to Jefferson St. After commuting to DC from Winchester for 10 years to work at the Federal Railway Employees' CU, he went to work for the Apple FCU in Winchester, from which he went on disability in 2007, shortly after Frances passed.
Terry was a devoted preservationist and worked on 11 historic homes with his partner David in Washington, DC; Alexandria, Virginia; San Francisco, CA; and Winchester, VA. He was also a great cook and baker.
Terry was a life-long Lutheran. His funeral will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Winchester. Pastor David Young will officiate. Visitation will be before the funeral at 10 a.m. and a memorial luncheon to celebrate Terry's life will be at 12 noon. Burial at Mount Hebron Cemetery will follow. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church (2077 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603), Winchester Volunteer Fire & Rescue (3 Braddock St., Winchester, VA 22601), the Briggs Animal Adoption Center (3731 Berryville Pike, Charles Town, WV, 25414), or a charity of your choice.
