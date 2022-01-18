Terry Lynn Grim, “Pop Pop,” 55, of Inwood, WV, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, with his family by his side.
Terry was born October 13, 1966, in Winchester, VA, son of Lyle Robert and Connie Rue Mathews Grim. He was a graduate of James Wood High School and worked at New World Pasta. Terry loved playing frisbee golf and spending time with his girls. But most of all he loved playing “Tickle Monster” with Tayleana, his pride and joy.
He married Jennifer Lynn Legg Grim, May 29, 1992, in Winchester.
Along with his wife and mother he is also survived by his daughters, Brittany Ann Grim (Casey Fiddler) of Martinsburg, WV, and Taylor Nicole Mason (Daniel) of Inwood, WV, and granddaughter, Tayleana.
He is preceded in death one day by his brother Jeff Grim and his other brother several years before Lyle “Dickie” Grim and their father, Lyle Grim.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, January 19, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home between the hours of 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be Thursday at 1:00, January 20, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
