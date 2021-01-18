Terry Lynn Walker “Lynn”
Terry Lynn Walker, 44, of Winchester, VA went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at University of Virginia Medical Center.
Lynn was born in 1976 in Winchester, VA, son of Timothy Washington and Melanie Bernard. He was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1995 and was employed at Advance Auto Parts. Lynn was a member of the Moose Lodge #1283 of Winchester, The Legion, Daniel J. Farrar Elks Lodge #458, Frederick Douglass Park Club (Family Day), the African American Employee Group at Advance Auto Parts, and a member at large of the Winchester NAACP. He was a volunteer for the Winchester Police Department Volunteers in Policing and a former member of the Winchester Parks and Recreation Board. Lynn was a member of The Life Church and attended Winchester Church of God. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and grandfather. Lynn loved his Lord and was always serving him and his community in any way he could. He was an avid Washington Football Team fan. Lynn’s greatest passion was spending time with his family and friends.
He married the love of his life Vivian Robinson on June 11, 2005 in Frederick County, VA.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Tataneisha Trejo (Dylan) of Martinsburg, WV and a son, Tyrese Walker of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Ashton, Genesis, and Khloe Trejo; sisters, Dee Dee Washington of Winchester, VA and Norissa Jenkins (Billy) of Martinsburg, WV; brothers, Virgil Miller (Kirby) of Los Angeles, CA, LeRon Bernard and Tyrone King both of Winchester, VA; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
Lynn was preceded in death by a brother, Shawn Washington and a grandson, Legend Trejo.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Anyone in attendance will be required to adhere to Virginia State COVID guidelines.
A graveside service will be at 2 pm on Thursday at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA. Pastor Raymond H. Morton, Jr. from Mount Olive Baptist Church in Middletown, VA will be officiating.
Lynn’s final gift to his fellowman was the gift of Life, through organ donation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lynn’s memory to Frederick Douglass Park Club Christmas Program, P.O. Box 3774, Winchester, VA 22604.
