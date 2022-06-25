Tessie Shackelford Jordan
Tessie Shackelford Jordan, 82, of Winchester, formerly of Glen Allen and Hightown, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, in Spring Arbor Nursing Home.
She was born August 22, 1939, in Winchester, the daughter of Horace and Winifred Clowser Shackelford.
She married Ernest Jordan Jr. on September 10, 1965. They enjoyed 55 years together until his passing in 2020.
Professionally, she worked for the Virginia Employment Commission until her retirement in 1991.
Tessie enjoyed gardening, china painting, all things John Wayne and the many adventures she shared with Ernest.
She is survived by a sister, Jane Garton of Ruckersville; three nieces, Denise Barnett and her husband Mark, Deborah McTiernan, and Amanda Woodward and her husband, Daniel. She will be lovingly remembered by many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A service will be 11:00 am Friday July 15, 2022, in Shenandoah Memorial Park officiated by Pastor Keiko Foster. Inurnment will be in the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please extend kindness to someone in need.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
