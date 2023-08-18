Texas O. Wolfe
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Texas Olan Wolfe, 81, of Bluemont, Virginia on Sunday, August 13, 2023.
Born on July 20,1942, and raised in the countryside of Glade Spring, Virginia, Tex was the son of Walter Harmon Wolfe and Cordie Ellen Vannoy.
His early life in the countryside spent on a farm sparked a love for animals and farming that continued throughout his life. He spent his free time raising cattle, tending goats, and making hay.
Tex loved his family and his wife, Sammie, was his world. Up until her recent passing, they were married 61 years. Along with his fierce love of his family and farming, he enjoyed hunting, reading Western novels, and completing a job well done.
Before his retirement, he had a four decade’s long career at Trowbridge Steel in Sterling, Virginia. As Shop Superintendent, he was known for his dedication and hard work that brought the company great success.
He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Hawkins of Harpers Ferry, WV and Amanda Showalter (Kelly) of Culpeper, VA; three grandchildren, Ashley Batten (Dylan) of Martinsburg, WV, Joshua Hawkins of Harpers Ferry, WV, and Seth Showalter of Culpeper, VA; three beloved goats, Doc, Duke, Dottie; and two cherished granddogs, Eddie and Winston.
His wife, Sammie Wolfe; son-in-law, Scott Hawkins; six brothers, James Wolfe, George Wolfe, William Wolfe, Preston Wolfe, Lawrence Wolfe, John Wolfe; two sisters, Dorothy Chappell and Juanita Goad; and both his mother and father preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. the day of the Celebration prior to the service.
The family welcomes donations to the Humane Society of Loudoun County, P O Box 777, Leesburg, VA 20178 in lieu of flowers. Online donations can be made at HumaneLoudoun.org
To view the obituary or send condolences online, please visit endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.