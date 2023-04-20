Thane Curtis Goss Sr.
Thane “Curtis” Goss Sr., 63, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Curtis, as he was affectionately called, was born in 1959 in Trenton, NJ, the son of the late Sanford Miller Sr. and Rosa Lee Goss. He was educated by Trenton Public Schools and graduated from Trenton Central High School, class of 1978. Curtis was a graduate of Bailey Crossroad Technical Institute where he graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Communications. In addition, he also attended TESST Technology Institute where he graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Electronics and Computer Technology. In addition, Curtis was an entrepreneur in which he was the owner and operator of Jauli Men’s Wear and Computers are Easy.
Curtis accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Winchester. He sang with a gospel group called the Brighter Side of Heaven, played with his flag football teams: Tough & Outkast, and coached his sons 2x Champion basketball teams for Winchester parks and recreation during the off seasons. He loved his jazz, his drink “The Curtis Special,” and his family. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1283 and Queens and Kings of Poker, a pillar in the community, and the favorite man of his graduating class of '78. He especially loved his grandchildren. He had to always have the best of everything and be up to date with the latest in technology and fashion. He will be remembered as always having a joke or something smart to say. Favorite sayings were: “good night,” “I’m the oldest,” “because I’m Dad,” “who’s the best Dad in the world,” “who’s the best Pop-Pop in the world,” “I’m Uncle Curt,” and “I’m the favorite.” Some of his favorite hobbies were playing basketball, football, Ping-Pong, Farkle, camping, gambling at the casinos and playing cards. He was always considered lucky by his mom. She would call him her lucky charm. Curtis was recognized by many people in the community as having a beautiful smile, an infectious laugh, and always had radiant skin and pearly white teeth. He truly will be missed.
Curtis relocated to Virginia where he met the love of his life for more than 42 years. Curtis married Toni Cary on July 11, 2015, in Winchester, Virginia.
Along with his parents, Curtis was preceded in death by Louvenia Brisco whom he affectionately called “Mom”; brothers, Jeffrey Goss, Melvin Miller, Marvin Goss, Earl Williams, and Sanford (Sammy) Miller Jr.; sisters, Janet Mayor, Patricia Miller.
Curtis leaves to cherish his memories with his wife Toni Cary; sons, Thane Curtis Goss Jr. (Jazsmin), Jamal Goss; his grandchildren, Saniyah Goss, Imani Goss, Trinity Goss, Edris Walker and Kialah Goss, all of Winchester. His grandchildren were his absolute pride and joy. He is also survived by his siblings, Bobby Brown, Charles Brown Sr. (Anne), Juan Goss (Yvette), Charles Scott, Robert Scott, Brian Goss (Kisha), Geraldine Fields, Charlotte Cherry, Sanetta Wallace (John), Rhae Johnson (Moses), Ra’Chele Davidson (Walter), Sonya Goss, Tracy Goss (John); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; stepbrothers, Ellis Ross (Trudy), Leroy Ross (Martha), Paul Ross, and sister Angela Smalls (Reggie).
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A service will be the following day, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11am at Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Interment will be in Orrick Cemetery.
