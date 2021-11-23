Tharon Mullenax Orndorff, 87, of Cross Junction, VA, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at University of Virginia Hospital.
Tillie was born in 1934 in Franklin, WV, to the late Marvin Dewey and Anna Lee Mullenax. She was resident of Shepherdstown for over 50 years and a lifelong member of New Street United Methodist Church. Tillie was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 155 Shepherdstown. She loved to cook, was an avid reader, she loved puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. Tillie was also a very proud WVU fan.
Tillie married John Orndorff in August, 1987, in Shepherdstown, WV.
She is survived by daughter, Mary Susan Wilt of Winchester, VA; sons, Howard Wilt III (Corey) of Westminster, MD, Michael Wilt of Winchester, VA and Eric Wilt of Cross Junction, VA; stepdaughters, Margaret Rose Smith (Steve) and Ann Spurgas (Joe) both of Shepherdstown, WV; grandchildren, Sgt. Travis Wilt (Lindsey) of Colorado Springs, CO, Anna Lee Wilt of Winchester, VA, George William Wilt of Westminster, MD, Emma Grace Wilt of Westminster, MD, Dylan Michael Wilt of Westminster, MD, Sarah Cooper of Shepherdstown, WV and Meg Patterson of Charles Town, WV; sister, Ida Susan Engle of Silver Spring, MD.
Tillie is preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Wilt Jr., and second husband, John Orndorff.
A service for Tillie will be Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11am at New Street United Methodist Church, Shepherdstown, WV. Officiating will be Pastor Dee Ann Dixon.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tillie’s memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org or New Street United Methodist Church, 202 W. New St., Shepherdstown, WV 25443.
