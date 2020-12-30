The Honorable Carle F. Germelman, Jr.
The Honorable Carle F. Germelman Jr., 84, of Berryville, died peacefully on Dec. 23, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
“Bing” as he was known, was born Jan. 17th, 1936 in Richmond VA, the son of the late Carle F. Sr., & Helen (Poates) Germelman. He graduated from Handley H.S., class of 1954 followed by the University of Richmond & T.C. Williams School of Law. During college he met the love of his life, Donna Pethick on a blind date, fell in love & they were married for 61 years!
He served in the US Army. Captain Germelman was a JAG lawyer assigned to the Armor Training Center Ft. Knox, KY until 1963 when he left the Army for a position with Harrison & Johnston Law firm in Winchester. In 1968 he was appointed as the first Judge of the newly formed 7th Regional Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court from Clarke County to Rockingham County until retiring in 2003. He is the longest sitting JDR Court Judge in Virginia’s history touching many lives in his efforts to seek fairness & justice for the community’s children. He “did not suffer fools lightly” in court but was also known for his wry sense of humor, his love of the law and respect for fellow service veterans who occasionally found themselves in his courtroom.
He pursued a huge variety of passions including his favorites: performing magic shows as “Mr. Magic”, fly fishing rivers & streams from Virginia to Montana, going to sprint car & other dirt track races, riding his motorcycle, attending traveling circuses, and mentoring generations of Boy Scouts.
He served as Asst. Scout Master of Troop 11 (Millwood, VA) & was on the vestry of Grace Episcopal Church in Berryville & Christ Episcopal in Millwood, VA. He was a past member of the Izaak Walton League and the local Military Officers’ Association of America. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians (Ring 94-King Magic Ring, Hagerstown, MD) and the American Legion (Post 41, Berryville). A “Broken Wand” ceremony and military honors will be part of an upcoming memorial gathering.
He is survived by his wife Donna, son Bill, grandchildren Alexandra Bandy (Adam), Matthew & Andrew, six great-grandchildren & his loving canine companions Luke & Cooper. He was preceded in death by his parents & sister, Virginia Holland.
Owing to Covid-19, the service will be private. The family is planning a celebration of life to be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carle’s memory to: Clarke County Humane Foundation, 225 Ramsburg Lane, Berryville, VA 22611, or Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St., #405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Grace Episcopal Church, 110 N. Church St., Berryville, VA 22611.
”The magic of his performance is over. The magic & mystery that he shared will remain in our memory as commemoration of his life,” from the IBM’s Broken Wand Ceremony.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(2) entries
Donna, Jim and I cannot express how sorry we are to hear of the Judges passing. He was a fair and just man, it was an honor to know him. He leaves a huge legacy that will be hard to follow. Many young kids that passed through his courtroom have a good life today because the Judge believed in them. Our deepest condolences to you and your family. He will be greatly miss by so many. Jim and Jenny Willis
Bing Germelman, I will always remember you as a dear friend. I sat next to you in Mrs. Garabrant (SP?) Twelfth Grade English Class during the fourth hour of the day just before lunch. You talked; I listen. We last met at Perkins Restaurant in Winchester for lunch several years ago; there were seven male class members talking about the good times at Handley High. Carl, I will miss you. Bill Baker from Roseville Minnesota
