The Honorable Neil Randolph "Randy" Bryant, 67, of Winchester, VA, died at the Winchester Medical Center on Saturday, August 21, 2021.
Randy was born in Denver, Colorado, on January 7, 1954 to Marshall Randolph Bryant and Lois Juanita Gardner Bryant. He was a 1972 graduate of John Handley High School and a 1977 graduate of the University of Richmond where he was a member of the cross country and track teams. He received his Juris Doctorate from the T.C. Williams School of Law in 1980. Randy worked as an attorney in the Winchester area for 35 years until his appointment as a Circuit Court Judge in the Virginia 26th Judicial Circuit in 2015. He retired from the bench in 2019.
Randy was a big supporter of education and very active in his community. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church. He volunteered as a track coach at John Handley High School and as a room parent at John Kerr Elementary School. He was a proud board member of the Winchester Education Foundation and served on the School Board for Winchester Public Schools from 1997 to 2003 and then again from 2006 to 2012. He also loved history and supported local historical organizations.
He is survived by his daughter, Anne Bryant, and her husband, Daniel Bidwell, of Richmond, VA, and his son, John Bryant, of Richmond. His former wife is Nan Keller Bryant of Winchester.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Winchester, with Rev. C. Steve Melester officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Winchester Education Foundation, 117 East Piccadilly Street, Suite 100 C, Winchester, VA 22601. Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
