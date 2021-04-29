The Rev. Dr. Daniel Lee Garrett
The Rev. Dr. Daniel Lee Garrett died peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his home in Costa Mesa, California, surrounded by his family. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio to the Rev. Bernard John Garrett and Pauline Elizabeth Smith Garrett on March 4, 1941. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, the Rev. Dr. Susan Schweitzer Garrett, his sons David (Marcy) of Tustin, California, and Joshua (Ngoc) of Costa Mesa, California, and by his five grandchildren, Zachary, Jonathan, and Benjamin of Tustin, and June and Heath of Costa Mesa. He is also survived by his sister, Marjorie Veach (Bill) of Homosassa, Florida, and by his sisters- and brothers-in-law, Sally and Jack Sanders, Carol and Peter Schilling, and eight nieces and nephews.
After graduating from the University of Virginia in 1963, Dan served in the Navy for four years, including as the Executive Officer of the USS Coconino County (LST-603), stationed in Vietnam. Following his service in the Navy, Dan attended Yale Divinity School, and then served as a United Methodist minister and seminary professor for the next 40 years. His appointments included Regester Chapel in Stafford, Fincastle, Strasburg, Duncan Memorial in Berryville, and Central United Methodist Church in Staunton. He also taught United Methodist Studies at three seminaries—Eastern Mennonite Seminary in Harrisonburg, Union Presbyterian Seminary and Virginia Union School of Theology, both in Richmond. In retirement, he and his wife Susan served interim pastoral appointments at First United Methodist and Braddock Street United Methodist Churches in Winchester. Retirement was also the time when Dan became a part of the Arts Chorale of Winchester and the Piedmont singers, and when he wrote five books on United Methodist ministry, practical theology, and history.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 1 at 11am PDT/2 pm EDT at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 4400 Barranca Parkway, Irvine, CA 92604, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
