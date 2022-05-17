The Reverend Doctor Kathleen Ann Work
The Reverend Doctor Kathleen Ann Work passed away on April 27, 2022, after a long battle with Mucosal Melanoma. Kathleen Ann Work was born in Maysville, Kentucky, on August 25, 1947, the third child of five born to Clarence Lee and Marjorie (Lemon) Work. Kathy grew up in Pleasant Hill, Ohio, and graduated from Newton High School as class valedictorian in 1965. She graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, with an Elementary Education degree. She taught elementary classes at schools in San Diego, California, and Illinois for a few years before her marriage. She married Jon Ross in 1971 and the couple had five children. Kathy was the proud and patient mother to Adam, Andrea, Jennifer, Drew, and Patricia. Kathy earned both her Masters of Divinity and her Doctorate of Ministry from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C. She was ordained an Elder by the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Those whose lives Kathy touched will always remember her for kindness, her warm smile, her gentle sense of humor, her patience, her wisdom and above all, her strong Christian faith. She was an avid sports fan and she enjoyed rooting for the Capitals, the Nationals, D.C. United and the Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as her children's and grandchildren’s sports teams.
Kathy leaves behind her five children, Adam [Amy] Ross of Winchester, Andrea Ross of Berryville, Jennifer Ross of Berryville, Drew [Heather] Ross of Hagerstown, MD, and Patricia [Ben] Kimbrell of Winchester, as well as her five grandchildren, Harrison Ross, Lily Ross, Scarlett Synnott, Winslow Kimbrell, and Elodie Kimbrell, and also one sister (Linda Myers of Troy, Ohio) and three brothers (Michael J. Work of New London, New Hampshire, Kevin Work of Findlay, Ohio, and Brian Work of Parker, Colorado).
There will be a Celebration of Life service at 2 PM on May 22nd, 2022, at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville. Flowers in her honor may be sent to the church. The family has a website atwww.KathyWork.com
for everyone to share memories and photos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.