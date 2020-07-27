The Reverend Karl Kenneth Tangeman
The Reverend Karl Kenneth Tangeman, 95, of Winchester, Virginia, ascended to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Rev. Tangeman was born in 1924 in Indianapolis, Indiana, son of the late Arthur and Nellie Tangeman. He spent many of his boyhood days on his grandparents’ farm during the Great Depression.
When the United States became involved in World War II, Karl enlisted in the Marines at the age of 17, being only a junior at Shortridge High School in Indiana. As a member of the Greatest Generation, he served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps (M Company, Third Battalion, First Marine Regiment) at Guadalcanal. After being wounded, he later re-enlisted and was sent to Panama. Rev. Tangeman received several honors during his service, including the Purple Heart.
During the war, he corresponded with the girl he would marry on May 21, 1949 in Albin, Virginia by the Rev. E.B. Smith. Ethel (Green) and Karl celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary by zooming due to COVID-19 visitation restrictions. Although separated for the past four months, their love, strength and faith prevailed until he grew too weak to continue his life here on Earth.
Karl had many jobs in his younger years until he fulfilled his promise to God — if He would let him survive WWII, he would devote his life to Him. He furthered his education by obtaining degrees from Lord Fairfax Community College, Shenandoah University, Wesley Theological Seminary, and Duke Divinity School. Karl became a United Methodist Minister, serving churches in Mt. Jackson, Winchester, and Stephenson before retiring from Emmanuel United Methodist Church in 1987.
“Mr. T.” founded Boy Scout Troop 46 and spent many summers at Camp Rock Enon. He was a past member and president of the Stonewall Ruritan Club, as well as a past chaplain for the South End Fire Company. During his retirement years, he enjoyed being a substitute teacher, woodworking, traveling in his camper, attending Marine reunions, as well as Wesley United Methodist Church, where he was a member and former pastor.
Surviving with his wife, Ethel, are his children, Thomas Tangeman (Jan) of Maurertown, VA and Pamela Witt (David) of Winchester, VA; a granddaughter, MacKenzie Bonnett (Richard) of Winchester, VA; a great grandson, Greyson Thorne Bonnett; two step-grandchildren, Donna Mejia (Patrick LaFleche) of Arlington, VA and Dillon Gray of Pinedale, WY; two step-great grandchildren, Isabella and Cruz Mejia of Arlington, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.
Rev. Tangeman was preceded in death by his infant son, Jerry Kenneth; twin infant daughters, Phillis Lynn and Beverly Ann; brothers, William and Robert; sisters, Mary Louise, Marjorie, Nelle, Jean, Carol, and Josephine. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Rev. Paul Song officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Leo Clowser, Lowell Holsinger, Rodney Keller, Jack Rudolph, Robert Solenberger, and Dave Weir. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Boy Scouts of Troop 46.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Doctors T. Avery Gibbs, Daniel Reese, and James Dodd. We also appreciate the loving care he received while at Evergreen Health and Rehab.
Memorial contributions may be made in Karl Tangeman’s memory to the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home, 515 W. Camp Street, P.O. Box 747, Lebanon, Indiana 46052.
The family encourages the community to donate items to facilities where residents are isolated during this Pandemic, i.e. puzzle books, playing cards, etc.
Semper Fi
”Well done thy good and faithful servant”
