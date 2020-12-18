Thelma Ann Mason
Thelma Ann Mason, 83, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Thelma was born September 26, 1937 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Walter Elmer and Elizabeth Rachel Greenwalt Mason.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Mason Aldrich and her husband Darius of Winchester; grandson, William Curtis Aldrich of Cummings, GA; her sister, Connie Heironimus of Winchester and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Walter Elmer Mason, Jr. and sister, Eleanor Kerns.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 6:00 — 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11:00 am in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
