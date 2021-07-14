Thelma Elizabeth Evans Gruver
Thelma Elizabeth Evans Gruver, age 91, a resident of Middletown, VA passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at her residence.
A graveside service for Mrs. Gruver will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Reliance Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Bill Wade officiating.
Mrs. Gruver was born in Stephens City, VA on January 1, 1930, a daughter of the late Elmer Franklin and Grace Kathryn Beaty Evans. She was a 1948 graduate of Middletown High School, a member of the Reliance United Methodist Church and retired from Doubleday Book Plant in Berryville, VA where she worked for 25 years. Thelma loved her Tuesday bingo nights at the Middletown Fire Department.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David Nelson Gruver; two sons, David Franklin Gruver and Robert Lewis Gruver; two great-grandchildren, Tristen Brinklow and Colton James Gruver and a sister Kathryn Evans.
Survivors include her children Guy Thomas Gruver and Joyce Ann Gruver Dunlap both of Middletown, VA; her grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Brinklow, Shawn Michael Smith, and Robert Enis “Bobby” Gruver; her siblings Robert Lewis “Bob” Evans (Nancy) of Timberville, VA, Thomas Evans (Golda) of Middletown, VA, and Edna Lee Anderson (the late Jack Anderson) of Winchester, VA along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Michael Smith, Robert “Bobby” Gruver, Roger Robinson, Bruce Robinson, Dickie Sargent and Raymond Sargent.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6-8 pm.
Flowers will be accepted or those who wish may make memorial contributions to Reliance United Methodist Church, Endowment Fund or the Reliance Cemetery Fund.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Thelma E. Gruver.
