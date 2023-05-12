Thelma Joyce Ratliff (Ailiff)
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Thelma Joyce Ratliff (Ailiff), of Augusta, WV, on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from complications of a stroke. Thelma was comforted by family members, in person and virtually, at the time of her passing. She was 70 years old.
Thelma was born December 30, 1952, in Louisa, KY, to Sadie Finley Ailiff and Boyd Jay Ailiff. Thelma was an excellent student, enjoyed various academic and social clubs, was a majorette, and worked at the local radio station. After high school she attended Marshall University where she obtained a degree in business, with a minor in Spanish. In 1983, after having two daughters and divorcing her first husband she remarried and moved to Winchester, VA. In the apple country of the Shenandoah Valley, she managed a Nephrology physician practice and dialysis clinic for many years until she decided to become a realtor in the 1990s. A testament to her intelligence, Thelma sat for the Realtors exam and unbeknownst to her was administered the Real-estate Brokers exam. In true Thelma style she passed the brokers exam and became a real estate broker before becoming a real estate agent. This turn of fate influenced her decision to open her own real estate firm, A New Century Realty, in 2000, which she ran until her death. Thelma was of the generation that lived to work, which resulted in clients that loved her, colleagues that respected her, and two daughters who inherited her work ethic.
Thelma was ferocious reader, loved being outdoors, cherished spending time with and caring for her family, and enjoyed cooking. Her family favorites were her homemade pizza, Caesar salad, and pineapple upside down cake. Thelma will always be remembered in the hearts of all who knew her.
She leaves behind; her husband, George Ratliff of Augusta WVA, two loving daughters, Genia Justice Dowdy (Jay) of Rustburg, VA, Amy Justice Oatman (Mike) of Warrensburg, MO, and three grandchildren, Kerigan Jenkins, Garrett Jenkins, and Reed Dowdy.
A celebration of life will be held at Fox Meadow Barn (350 Old Firehouse Lane, Winchester VA) on Tuesday May 16 from 2pm to 4pm. As an expression of sympathy, please consider making a memorial donation to The American Stroke Association.
