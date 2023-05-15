Thelma L. Elsea Thelma “Louise” Elsea, 97, of Bluemont, Virginia, died on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester.
Louise was born on May 17, 1925, in Clarke County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Turner Lee Huff and Bertha Rose Renner Huff.
She worked as a homemaker in her own home, loving and supporting her family.
She was a member and past trustee of Mountain Baptist Church and a member of the Clarke County Home Extension Club.
Louise married James Robert Elsea on October 29, 1941, in Frederick, Maryland. Mr. Elsea died on November 2, 1992.
Surviving are three sons, Gary Elsea of Berryville, VA, Dennis Darrell Elsea (Patsy) of Bluemont, VA, and Chad Stephens Elsea (Brenda) of Bluemont, VA; four grandchildren, Eric Elsea of Winchester, VA, Lori Lineberry (Grey) of Floyd, VA, Clint Elsea (Anna) of Stephens City, VA, Travis Elsea (Carlee) and Heather Elsea of Bluemont, VA; four great-grandchildren, Morgan Lineberry, Zane Lineberry, Isabella Elsea, and Charlotte Elsea.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, Willa V. Braithwaite, Mary Ellen Broy, Dolly Brill and Joyce Adams.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. and a service will follow at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Stuart James officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery, Bluemont, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery Care, 780 Frogtown Rd., Bluemont, VA, 20135, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA, 22601.
