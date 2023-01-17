Thelma Moore Dillon Thelma Moore Dillon, 93, of Winchester, died Monday, January 9, 2023 in Front Royal, VA. She was born February 5, 1929 in Davis, WV, the daughter of Lee and Sarah Baker Moore.
Mrs. Dillon was a homemaker and a member of the Methodist faith.
She was married to William Arthur Dillon who proceeded her in death as well as all her brothers and sisters: Harvey Moore, Alice Fortini, Mildred Turek, Charles Moore, Robert Moore, and Richard Moore.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, and many caring and devoted friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held by invitation only at Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
Burial will be at a later date in Davis, WV.
Memorials may be made to the SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
